MOST IMPORTANT POINTS

Facebook, Twitter refuse the request from the office of Pelosi to remove a video from Trump

The edited video shows how Pelosi tore Trump’s speech when he greeted a Tuskegee pilot

Pelosi actually tore the text after Trump finished his speech

Speaker Nancy Pelosi tore the text of President Trump’s State Of The Union speech Tuesday was one of the enduring moments of American politics. But then Trump – one of the world’s best social media practitioners – hit back and posted an edited video of the act on Twitter.

It appears that the office of the speaker tried Facebook and Twitter and did not force that video to be removed.

The speaker’s office had taken fairly active action after Trump posted the video on Thursday, a CNBC report said. The video showed the speaker ripping the text of Trump’s State Of The Union speech, even when President Tuskegee Airman greeted and Brig retired. Gene. Charles McGee. Pelosi tore the text when the president ended his speech, not when Trump spoke of General McGee. Her office said the speaker was actually standing and applauded McGee during Trump’s speech. It is not clear who produced the video.

The video is currently attached to the top of President Trump’s Twitter page.

The dispute broke out in public on Friday when Pelosi’s deputy chief of staff Drew Hammill tweeted an article criticizing the video. He further tweeted: “The American people know that the president has no objection to lying to them – but it is a shame to see that Twitter and Facebook, millions of news sources, do the same.”

Hammill followed that up with another tweet: “Speaker Pelosi’s latest fake video is deliberately designed to mislead and lie to the American people, and every day these platforms refuse to remove it is another reminder that they care more about their shareholders give “interests than the interests of the public. “

But Andy Stone, a Facebook spokesperson, responded to Hammill and asked, “Sorry, are you suggesting that the president didn’t make those comments and that the speaker didn’t tear the speech?”

And Hammill destroyed him: “On which planet do you live? This has been deceptively changed. Take it down.”

But Facebook and Twitter refused. CNBC quoted Stone as saying, “I can confirm for you that the video does not violate our policies.”

Stone reasoned that Facebook’s policy applies when an edited video looks like someone is saying something that they have not said or something that they have not done. Stone also tweeted to Hammill: “The reason I made the point that the things in this video have actually happened is because that is an important element of our policy on such content.”

Twitter also refused to respond to Hammill’s question, although it had just rolled out a new policy for changed media on Tuesday. The new policy will not take effect until March 5 and the company refused to remove the video according to current rules.

But amid all the public shows of anger from Hammill, Facebook has removed another video because it violated the company’s policies. The video has been edited to show that Pelosi is eating Tide Pods.

