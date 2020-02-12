Advertisement

By Lukman Otunuga, Senior Research Analyst at FXTM

The sentiment pendulum continued to move towards risk with an increase in Asian stocks on Wednesday as investors assessed the outbreak of the corona virus against speculation about central bank monetary easing.

There seems to be a growing sense of optimism and hope that the worst of the coronavirus in China may be over given the slow rate of new cases. However, there remains a thick cloud of uncertainty about how the outbreak has affected China, Asia and the global economy.

Advertisement

Given the death toll from the virus, reaching 1,000 to 42,000 confirmed cases, investors should remain cautious and cautious despite the apparent risk sentiment. The positive sentiment in Asian markets could support European stocks on Wednesday morning and possibly return to Wall Street, which hit new record highs overnight.

Dollar takes a breather, bulls are still in control

The powerful dollar eased from its 2020 high on Tuesday after Fed chairman Jerome Powell hinted that US interest rates would remain unchanged.

Greenback appetite should continue to be stimulated by optimism about the US economy. Speculation about the Fed leaves interest rates unchanged and the demand for safe havens persists.

Powell was quite optimistic about the prospects for the US economy in his update to the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday and could set a similar tone on Wednesday. As uncertainty about the virus remains a major issue and the impact on the global economy may still be in the air, the dollar should continue to grow.

The dollar index focuses on the technical picture and is bullish on the daily charts. The prices are quoted at 98.83. A fixed daily close above 99.00 should open the door towards 99.50.

Oil sensitive to concerns on the demand side

Oil rose over 1.5% on Wednesday as the first signs of a slowdown in new coronavirus cases in China were evident.

This development has eased concerns about the negative impact of the world’s largest energy consumer outbreak on demand. However, the oil markets have not gotten out of hand and further downward movements are imminent if economic growth in China slows in the first quarter.

On the supply side, OPEC + recommended a further cut by 600,000 bpd last week to limit the painful drop in oil prices. Russia, however, hesitated to make deeper cuts. We suspect the next few months will be volatile for Oil, with the path of least resistance pointing south.

While the WTI crude oil price could rise to USD 52 or more in the short to medium term, the USD 54 resistance could put an end to the bull party. A breakdown below $ 50 should open the doors towards $ 48.

Information, disclaimer and risk information can be found at: FXTM

FXTM brand: ForexTime Limited is regulated by CySEC and licensed by SA FSCA. Forextime UK Limited is approved and regulated by the FCA, and Exinity Limited is regulated by the Financial Services Commission of Mauritius

Advertisement