Jeremy Pruitt may have graduated from Alabama, but he fits perfectly as head coach of the Tennessee Vols.

When Butch Jones was the head coach of Tennessee from 2013-2017, it always felt that the Vols were a MAC team that happened to play their home games in Knoxville.

Jones pulled the “Tennessee” out of the program.

Pruitt, however, brings the program back to its origin. And that is not only because of what is happening on the football field (although UT football is starting to look like UT football that people fell in love with).

It’s hard to explain, but Pruitt’s personality just fits Tennessee. And the longer he is a head coach, the more his personality begins to develop.

Pruitt is a witty guy who knows how to manage a room. He is charismatic in a southern way.

Check out a few of his quotes from the Tennessee recruitment celebration in Nashville on Thursday.

#Full coach Jeremy Pruitt: I swore I would never coach another game in my life when I didn’t call the defense, but I let Coach (Derrick) Ansley do it last year and we went national from the 75th to the 23rd. Maybe I wasn’t that good.

– Wes Rucker (@ wesrucker247) 7 February 2020

#Full coach Jeremy Pruitt about Mike Keith and Charles Davis co-hosting their Signing Day webcasts: that was so good that the rest of the SEC complained about it, which was nice.

– Wes Rucker (@ wesrucker247) 7 February 2020

The quote from Derrick Ansley shows that Pruitt feels comfortable (unlike Butch Jones). Pruitt has one of the best defensive minds in college football. But he doesn’t really care about that perception. It is comfortable enough to make a joke at your own expense.

Pruitt can also be frank, such as when he told a story about his wife asking if he would hire Jay Graham as a coach for his running back after David Johnson left for the state of Florida.

When Butch Jones spoke to the media, it always felt tense and unfair. But when Pruitt speaks to the media, there is a relaxed feeling. Pruitt does not try to determine how he is perceived. He’s just himself.

Pruitt didn’t have much experience talking to the media before he took over in Tennessee. But the last two years he has really come into its own as head coach.

The head coach of the Vols may not be from Tennessee, but he represents UT football like everyone else since Phillip Fulmer led the program.

Featured image via Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

