Fans of Han’s To All the Boys I Loved Before and the Sequels, P.S. I still love you and always and forever, Lara Jean, knows how wonderful the rocky road of Lara Jean and the fearful relationship of Peter is. The first book tells the story of two total opposites who enter into a fake romantic collaboration out of convenience. Along the way the fake ends and leaves behind a real love story. But the couple – each unaware of how the other feels – keep their true feelings for themselves.

Those contradictory, classic teenage emotions feed the scene of Peter Kavinksy who has become almost all the guys I have loved before. As Jenny Han tells Bustle, “Writing is hard for me. Every day is like taking blood out of the stone, so I don’t waste anything that I write. I use it somehow.” But there is always an exception to the rule. “There was a scene I wrote a long time ago that I didn’t use because I had so many notebooks [where I was writing] that I eventually lost it,” she says.

“I found it later and I thought:” Oh my god! “It was from Peter and Lara Jean after their break [in To All The Boys] with this really informal conversation where her heart breaks because she pretends she doesn’t care, and he doesn’t care,” she added.

Han then published the missing scene in her now-defunct newsletter, so for non-subscribers, this To All The Boys moment is lost to history. But luckily for readers, there are more than enough fear-ridden encounters between Lara Jean and Peter in the trilogy to last them a lifetime.

Netflix’s adaptation of P.S. I Still Love You is now available for streaming.