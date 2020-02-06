Advertisement

Anyone who wants to delay the rise of socialism must be grateful to Iowa, who has been able to remember the world that the only thing worse than a stupid old system is a stupid new system. The disgrace of the Democratic Caucuses – with Democratic officials who not only ruin them, but also fight afterwards – also robbed the victor, who may prove to be the socialist (from this writing) Bernie Sanders, from a crucial springboard that leads to the coming weeks, when momentum is crucial. But that does not mean that we are not yet done with socialism. As Donald Trump wanted to state on Tuesday in a State of the Union speech that socialism will be a common pejorative in the 2020 election year. “Socialism is destroying nations,” Trump warned at one point. “We will never let socialism destroy American health care,” he promised another.

It’s hard to blame Trump for seizing the opportunity. As the author and socialist Upton Sinclair wrote to a friend in 1951: “The American people will adopt socialism, but they will not accept the label.” Sinclair meant that most Americans took a positive view of social welfare and progressive tax and social security programs. The word “socialism,” however, evoked images of anarchists and Stalinist dupes and bitter Trotsky and bearded orators – a pink cohort that seemed all too close to the red. Rarely was the socialist in a chosen office above the local level.

It is therefore no wonder that many established democrats are sad or even panic about the possibility of a Sanders nomination. They fear that it will be a repeat of the doomed candidacy of George McGovern in 1972 Chris Matthews recently warned, or that Bernie could bring down “the Democratic Party – whole.” John F. Kerry put it on a monitored call. “Naming sanders would be insane,” New York writes Jonathan Chait. Even those who are more sympathetic to Sanders, have their heads scratching Sander’s embrace of “socialist” as a label. “I have trouble understanding the purpose of all this,” he admitted Jamelle Bouie in the New York Times, before offering some theories. So why does the Sanders camp lean against the label and how alert should Democrats be?

Advertisement

Regarding Sanders’ tactics with branding, I can give one more chance to become a member of the collection. It is that Sanders had no choice. One of his sales arguments is a reputation for consistency in principles and contempt for opportunity, and that means he can’t flee old labels. Although every politician must count votes and trim some sails (that’s why Sanders had to drop his previous resistance to loose borders, for example), some shifts are more noticeable than others, and label changes are one. It is better to defend your record than to remove it, such as flames Kamala Harris and Kirsten Gillibrand maybe learned. Joe Biden may receive a similar lesson.

But the issue of how afraid to feel about Sandersism is more complex and involves two things at once: fear of socialism as a brand and fear of socialism as an ideology. You can have one or both or none. So let’s untangle them.

What does socialism as an ideology mean in the case of Bernie Sanders? From his statements in recent years, it is far removed from Bolshevism, as much as Trump would like to suggest the opposite. (No one could talk or think like an old-school communist and be taken seriously, except in places like North Korea, where it’s an inheritance.) While Bernie made some radical statements in his time, such as calling for “public property of the major means of production, “most are from more than 30 years ago. That is no coincidence. After 1989, when communism collapsed in Eastern Europe and Russia, many left and right left limp and world views changed almost From one day to the next, since a few years in particular the left had been muted and introspective, which made adjustments to the assumptions, it did not leave all socialist ideals and there was much continuity between its earlier beliefs and those of today. put an end to the arguments for the emancipatory power of state ownership, and it also established the primacy of the market economy.

.

Advertisement