New details were released on Thursday about a fatal plane crash in Istanbul, Turkey. The video showed the flight landing in rainy weather on Wednesday before falling into a ditch.

Roxana Saberi, CBS News correspondent, says the plane broke into three parts after it slid off the runway and fell into the nearly 100-foot deep trench. Three people were killed and numerous injured.

The impact of the crash was so severe that the front of the fuselage was even turned upside down, where it came to rest alongside the rest of the badly damaged aircraft.

Most of the 183 passengers and crew survived, and some even managed to get to safety through a gaping crack in the fuselage.

Later, some of the wounded on foot were seen on a shuttle bus with no first aiders in sight.

A man said he was in the 25th row and the plane broke apart in the 26th row. He told Turkish television that although he was injured, he had brought other passengers to safety.

First aiders are working on February 5, 2020 at Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen Airport in Turkey on the fuselage of the Pegasus Airlines plane that ran over the runway and crashed.

MURAD SEZER / REUTERS

The video from the surveillance camera showed how the aircraft landed heavily in heavy rain. Istanbul’s governor said the bad weather caused the plane to slip off the runway.

Turkish officials told CBS News that the crash investigation would involve interviewing the jet’s pilots, but since they are still among those treated for injuries, it was unclear when they could testify.

The Pegasus Airlines CEO held back tears on Thursday morning and defended his fleet’s safety record. He said the flight data of the aircraft and the sound recording devices in the cockpit – the so-called “black boxes” – had been located and were being analyzed.

It was the third time that a low-cost Turkish airline Boeing 737 has slid off a runway in the past two years, after an incident at the same airport in Istanbul last month and an earlier accident in northeast Turkey when the passenger stopped The Jet just a few meters from the Black Sea.

