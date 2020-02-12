Jamia Millia Islamia students clash with police during Monday’s anti-CAA protest Photo: Suraj Singh Bisht | The pressure

New Delhi: Jamia Millia Islamia students, who were part of a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act on Monday, have accused the Delhi police of “physical and mental torture,” including assault on private parts.

The injured students held a press conference on Wednesday, accusing the police of kicking them with their boots and beating them with Lathis.

“Police officers snatched my hijab and burqa. When I fell to the floor, a male policeman stamped his boots on my chest and stomach, ”said Rafia Fatima to ThePrint.

Fatima also showed her medical reports saying that she has a “blunt chest injury”.

The demonstrators had planned to walk from Jamia Nagar to parliament, but the police stopped them outside the Holy Family hospital and were not allowed to cross the barricades. This resulted in a collision and at least 16 students were injured. They were admitted to the Al Shifa hospital.

At least nine students were subsequently arrested by the police and detained at the Badarpur police station until 7.30 p.m. on Monday.

Chanda Yadav, one of these nine students, claimed that the police beat her when she was taken to the police station.

“I was the only woman on the police bus when a policeman hit me. I needed a pain reliever because all my pushing and pulling injured my body, but I was also denied that, ”said Yadav.

The Delhi police have rejected the allegations and said they were “unfounded”.

“These allegations and allegations are wrong, malicious, reprehensible,” a senior police officer told ThePrint.

“The Delhi police are following the highest standards of professional policing. The patience and restraint used in handling the protests while ensuring the safety of everyone, including the demonstrators,” he added.

“Police use municipal arches”

Several students accused the police of throwing municipal insults on them.

“The policemen kept kicking me in the stomach and saying, ‘daadhi rakh ke tu India ki baat karega? (How do you speak about India after you have a beard?), Said Mohammed Qasim, a student of Jamia, at the press conference.

Another student, Suyash Tripathi, said police officers asked him his name and when he replied, they asked him what he was doing about the protest.

“Do in ch **** o ke book me kaise phas gaya? (How did you get these fools?)” You asked me, “Tripathi claimed.

Another student Abu Darda showed neck and forehead injuries.

“They kept hitting their lathis horizontally. When they took me on the bus, they asked me to sit on the floor of the bus and kicked me so that people outside could not see anything, ”said Darda.

Several other students present at the press conference accused the police of “beating in their private areas.”

With contributions from Ananya Bhardwaj.

