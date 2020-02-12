An unidentified woman claimed that the “gay community had led the police” before she hurled homophobic insults and was escorted by Australian federal police officers. (Screenshots via YouTube)

A woman was involved in a homophobic tirade in front of the camera, claiming that the “gay community ruled the police” before being escorted out of a late tram.

Commuters who got on a tram in Melbourne, carried groceries and idled through their cell phones, rattled their trips by a woman who hurled homophobic insults at the driver.

The woman, who had not yet been identified, was wearing an Aldis grocery bag and a denim vest decorated with badges and iron-ons, including one that said “Police”. She was shouted into the driver’s safety glass.

“You’re the police!” She said before turning to face the man who was filming the attack.

“Do you want to try again, honey?” She threatened, “you attacked me on video surveillance, honey.”

What happened?

The YouTube video uploaded on Monday contains the description: “Lady loses it to the tram driver with homophobic sluts.”

As she scolds the carriage, the woman returns to her seat, surrounded by shopping bags.

She accused the passenger of filming her, assaulting her, and law enforcement would only come if someone was physically injured.

In the stopped tram, the two exchange ideas violently as the passengers dive deep into their cell phones. She claimed that she had “done nothing wrong”.

However, the person filming struck back: “But you don’t have to make the driver homophobic.”

She replied, “The police should only show up when someone is attacked.”

“The gay community leads the police.”

Woman started homophobic tirade in Melbourne tram.

The woman continued: “You will not threaten me from the train.

“In the 60s, buddy, you can do whatever you want.”

When the police arrive, the woman exclaims: “This guy attacked me.”

“Do you want to talk to me about it?” Replied an official.

“Ask him for his name because he attacked me,” he said to the officials, “he’s gay, you’re gay, you all protect each other.”

Then she asked the police to find the name of the person filming and until then refused to leave the tram.

The woman then made a last move: “He is gay (the person filming), he is gay (the tram driver) and you are gay (the cop).

“They all protect each other,” she said as she was led off the tram. “Buddy, I have video surveillance.

“I understand you, do you understand me?