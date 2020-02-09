Advertisement

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – For the first time since the night they shot a 22-year-old man who followed them with an hatchet, police officers from Syracuse, Joseph LeBlanc, and Brandon Hanks spoke to NewsChannel 9 about what happened is.

The shootout took place on New Year’s Eve on the 700 block on Grant Boulevard.

According to the Syracuse police, 22-year-old Michael Viola from Syracuse officers threw an ax when Officer LeBlanc and Officer Hanks shot him.

Since then, both officials have been back on duty after a month of administrative leave. The grand jury has freed them from any wrongdoing and says they are grateful for it.

“Unfortunately, these difficult decisions happen. It is a tragic incident. It happens a percent or less, ”said Officer LeBlanc. “Unfortunately we had three this year, but the support of everyone, our families, friends, the community and the support of everyone. We only try to go home at night. It is important to us to do our job and make difficult decisions. “

Officer Hanks said, “It makes me thankful for the training we’ve received, the way we respond to things, and as I said, we have a fraction of a second to respond to things and Make decisions that some people after us have enough time to dissect. So I really appreciate how well we are trained. “

Officer Hanks made headlines locally and nationally and urged the children to hit him in individual basketball. If he wins, they do pushups. If they win, Hanks will buy sneakers for them.

He is ready to take on this challenge again and the kids are already queuing up to play it.

Officer LeBlanc says that he has also received a lot of support from his family, community, and colleagues.

Viola was injured in the shooting and since then has not pleaded guilty to threatening a police officer and making a weapon punishable. He is being held at the Onondaga County Justice Center and is awaiting trial.

