Nine months is a long time in politics. But with the next US presidential election in November, Donald Trump is on the rise. Several developments took place within 72 hours of this week that further improved his prospect of re-election.

The process was controversial on Monday, when the state of Iowa held the first vote to elect the Democratic Party candidate for president. The Iowa Caucuses – local meetings for the selection of representatives who support individual candidates – encountered a technical catch, which meant that the results were delayed. When the confirmed results arrived, it seemed that Pete Buttigieg, the 38-year-old former mayor of a small town in Indiana, had won the most delegates, although Senator Bernie Sanders could have won the most votes. With Buttigieg and Sanders, who represent two wings of the party, the Democrats are leaving Iowa more broken than ever. Meanwhile, the organization of the Democrats in at least one key state appeared to be absolutely incompetent.

On Tuesday, Trump delivered his annual Union State speech to the US Congress. On this occasion, he not only praised his various accomplishments, but was also influenced by political theater that recalled the past career of the President as a personality on a reality television show. The right radio commentator Rush Limbaugh has been awarded one of the highest civilian awards in the United States. A military officer stationed in Afghanistan was reunited with his family. Democrats refused to applaud, some boycotted the speech, and spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi tore up the text of Trump’s speech, which was right behind him. It was a moment of triumph for Trump in a bitterly divided house.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Senate voted to exonerate Trump for abuse of power and Congress disability. Both had to do with the fact that he had linked military aid to Ukraine with the domestic goals of the United States. While the acquittal proceeded from a predictable partisan perspective, Senator Mitt Romney, himself a former Republican candidate for president, voted with the Democrats to remove Trump from office. Romney’s surprising decision tempered another clear victory for Trump.

These developments occurred when Trump’s popularity increased. The US economy and employment remain strong overall. According to a recent estimate, employment growth will be greatest in the private sector in four and a half years. In terms of foreign policy, Trump’s escalation with Iran has cemented his reputation after the United States’ murder of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani and the accidental shooting down of a civilian plane by Iran. In terms of trade, Trump recently signed a “phase one” agreement with China and renegotiated a trade agreement between the United States, Mexico and Canada (USMCA) on more favorable terms. His tax cuts were well received by middle-class voters, his appointments to the judiciary delighted the Christian conservatives, and his trade policy appealed to certain business interests and unions. This creates a strong basis on which he is now striving for re-election.

In this context, Trump could travel to India. The White House has yet to confirm Trump’s expected visit this month, although preparations have started seriously. The United States is striving for a modest bilateral agreement with India to end the almost three-year hostility to trade. But the President’s leading negotiator, Robert Lighthizer, is pleased to have tough negotiations with China, Japan, Canada, and Mexico, and seems eager to do a tough job and not just let India off the hook. A major defense sale is another point that needs to be closed. Trump also lives on large crowds that he hopes will be waiting for him in India. While these issues remain at the top of the US President’s priority list given their political value, his government is seeking further results, including cooperation in third countries in the context of US-India convergence in the India-Pacific region. Several other U.S. officials are expected to visit India later this year to delve into various aspects of India policy.

When Trump comes high up to India, it is important to remember a few points. First, U.S. elections are always competitive, and opinions can change dramatically in a few months, as was the case in 2008 and 2016. However, US presidential elections tend to favor incumbent presidents (only four have lost in the past century). Much will depend on the state of the US economy.

Second, Trump’s visit to India will not be a partisan affair, even if the president decides to portray him as such. After all, the Indian government invited its predecessor Barack Obama, a Democrat, as the main guest of Republic Day 2015. Despite their internal divisions, including presidential candidates and members of the US Congress, efforts continue to engage Democrats.

Finally, while Trump will highlight the aspects of engagement with India that serve his political interests, the real meaning for India will be on a more profane level. The wide divide between New Delhi and Washington regarding trade, Russia, Iran and Afghanistan has been resolved in the past six months as security and terrorism cooperation continues to advance. Trump’s theater is not a minor matter, because it has a real impact. Nor should they be the most important story in India-US relations from a New Delhi perspective.

Dhruva Jaishankar is the director of the US initiative of the Observer Research Foundation.

The views expressed are personal

