Referee Jonathan Moss should avoid punishment after Bournemouth midfielder Dan Gosling claimed the referee made fun of the club’s plight, the PA news agency understands.

Eddie Howes Cherries are 16th in the Premier League and only two points from the relegation zone after Sheffield United came from behind to win the match in Bramall Lane 2-1 on Sunday.

Bournemouth was dissatisfied with Moss and afterwards Gosling said the referee was “a shame”. The 30-year-old asked him to “come out and apologize”. John Lundstram (second from left) scored a late winner for Sheffield United Bournemouth (Danny Lawson / PA)

“The referee didn’t help,” he told the Daily Echo. “Providing two or three of the boys with soft fouls and small comments didn’t really help either.

“I found it very disrespectful what he said. It was just the little nigglys and then the little sarky comments.

“The officials are talking about respect at the beginning of the season and Jon Moss showed no respect on Sunday.

I think he should really come out and apologize because I thought he was a shame

“The comments he made specifically to me and another player – about the relegation zone and ‘you’re still in the relegation zone’, ‘you have one’, ‘your team has one’ this and that and that was very, very disrespectful. “

Bournemouth asked the Premier League to investigate, but news agency PA believes Professional Game Match Officials Limited will not take action against Moss.

It goes without saying that the football association has decided not to sanction Moss or Gosling. Dan Gosling has played 14 games in all competitions for Bournemouth this season (Mark Kerton / PA).

Bournemouth is frustrated by the Premier League and Gosling maintains the full support of the club, which wholeheartedly trusts the version of its player’s events, as the PA news agency understands.

The cherries are not believed to have made an official complaint given the Premier League stance and its focus on defeating the drop.

Howe’s men travel to Burnley in 10 days before ending February with a home game against Chelsea on February 29.