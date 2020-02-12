Earlier this week, Dell launched its Presidents’ Day Sale, which can save you a lot of money on personal computers, monitors and other electronic devices for personal, business and gaming purposes. There are some great deals on this sale. For example, you can save $ 400 on the popular Dell XPS 13 laptop, $ 750 on the Alienware m15 gaming laptop, and $ 1500 on the Samsung 75 ″ QLED Q60 Series 4K TV.

Here are some of the offers available below.

Top Dell Consumer and Gaming Deals:

Start on February 10th at 7 a.m. CTDell XPS 13 – i7 | 16 | 512 | UHD Touch | WhiteSave $ 400 final price $ 1,449.99Doorbuster starts on February 10th at 10 a.m.CTAlienware Aurora Gaming Desktop – i7k / 16/512 / 2080S / white / LCSave $ 510 final price $ 1,599.99Doorbuster starts on February 11th at 10am CTAlienware m15 gaming laptop –

i7 CFL-R | 32 | 512 | 2060 | 144 Hz

Save $ 750Final Price $ 1,349.99Doorbuster starts on February 12th at 10am CT (Early Access customers) and on February 17th at 1pm CTDell XPS 13 – i5 | 8 | 256 | FHD NTSave $ 400final price $ 799.99Doorbuster launches on February 17th at 1PM CTDell XPS Desktop Special Edition – i7k | 16 | 256 + 2 | 2060Save € 550 final price € 1,299.99

Top Dell Small Business Deals:

Gatecrasher

starts on February 17th at 10 a.m.CT

Dell Vostro 15 5000 laptop –

i5-10210U | 8 GB | 256SSD | CML-U UHD | FHD

Save $ 522.43Final Price $ 619 Starts February 10th at 7:00 AM CT through February 19th at 7:00 AM CTDell Vostro 5000 Desktop – i7-9700 | 8GB | 256SSD | 730 | Win10ProSave $ 566.71final price $ 789Doorbuster

starts on February 10th at 10:00 AM CT (DFS pre-sale offer)

Dell Latitude 14 3400 Laptop – i5-8265U | 8 GB | 500 GB | HD NT | Win10 ProSave $ 431 Final Price $ 639 Starts February 17 at 7AM CT through February 23 Dell Precision 5540 Laptop – i7-9750H | 16 GB | 256SSD | Win10ProSave $ 970 Final Price $ 1569 Starts February 10th at 7AM CT through February 19th Dell PowerEdge T340 Tower Server –

Intel® Celeron G4900 | 8 GB | 1 TB | No operating system 1YR

Save $ 497Final Price $ 679

Top offers for electronics and accessories:

Start on February 10th at 7:00 AM CTLG 75 ″ LED 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart-TV 75UM7570PUD + USD 200 Dell Promo eGift CardSave USD 600 Final price USD 999.00 The start for Doorbuster is on February 10th at 10 : 00am CT (early access) and on February 13th at 10:00 am CTDell 24 Monitor: SE2417HGXSave $ 120Final Price $ 99.99Doorbuster starts on February 10th at 10am CT (early access) and on February 13th at 10am CTAlienware 25 Gaming Monitor: AW2518HFSave $ 220Final Price $ 279.99Small Business Doorbuster Launches on February 13th at 10AM CTDell UltraSharp 27 4K Monitor – U2718Q + $ 150GCSave $ 170Final Price $ 449.99Start on February 17th at 7:00 AM Clock

