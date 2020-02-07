Advertisement

President Donald Trump, who has been in office for seven years, has launched two government investigations to find out whether a Republican civil servant has put pressure on his staff to pause the president. He claimed a refund of at least $ 1 million for his Chicago skyscraper.

Trump’s appeal for the property taxes he paid for the Trump International Hotel & Tower in 2012 was examined by the State Inspectorate General and then by the government of J. B. Pritzker, the Chicago Sun-Times.

Advertisement

This is the result of an anonymous complaint that the Inspector General’s office received last fall that Mauro Glorioso, Executive Director of the Illinois Property Tax Appeal Board, pressured his staff to decide in favor of the President and the staff’s decision declined to deny Trump any refund.

• For the full story, go to chicago.suntimes.com.

Advertisement