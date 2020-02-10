Advertisement

Left-wing populist Michael Tracey says if Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana won the New Hampshire Democrat area code this week, it would have been a “rigged” process.

In an exclusive interview with SiriusXM Patriot’s Breitbart News Tonight, Tracey said he had been to New Hampshire and had spoken to undecided voters who are now targeting Buttigieg after winning the Iowa Democrat Caucus in a highly criticized process.

Advertisement

Should Buttigieg win the New Hampshire Democrat area code this week, Tracey said it was due to a combination of the late Iowa results, corruption and incompetence, which he deliberately calls “manipulated”.

LISTEN:

<noscript><iframe src="https://w.soundcloud.com/player/?url=https%3A//api.soundcloud.com/tracks/757029316&color=%23ff5500&auto_play=false&hide_related=false&show_comments=true&show_user=true&show_reposts=false&show_teaser=true" width="100%" height="166" frameborder="no" scrolling="no"></noscript>

“I still come across indecisive voters here and there who say they are leaning towards Pete or have said this to me in the past few weeks … and I think what they really needed to consolidate their support was kind of a spark , And Iowa apparently delivered that spark, ”said Tracey.

“And so it wouldn’t shock me at all if he won New Hampshire on Tuesday, and if he won New Hampshire on Tuesday it would be … I use the word” manipulated “on purpose,” Tracey continued. “And saying the word” manipulated “does not necessarily mean that there was a smoke-filled room in Des Moines where Democratic Party brokers gathered and said,” Hey, we’re going to manipulate the caucus to help Pete , “But … the extent of the grievances and corruption and incompetence, regardless of which combination of these factors was responsible for the Iowa outcome, gives the impression of being manipulated.”

Tracey said the establishment’s media, with positive coverage of candidates like Buttigieg, helped falsify the 2020 Democratic presidential election and portrayed him as the winner of the Iowa Democrat Caucus, days before the results were fully released.

“Then the media can support the rigging by officially declaring Pete the winner for a few days,” said Tracey. “It peaked last night when Pete stepped onto the town hall stage on CNN. Chris Cuomo surprised him in this fictional way the final number of delegates came from Iowa and he had won. It was as if they had this very solemn announcement on national television in front of millions of people. “

“If Pete New Hampshire won, there would be a deep and disillusionment, especially with the Bernie supporters, who are already extremely suspicious of the adequacy of the past few days Really affect launch, ”Tracey continued.

On Sunday, former 2020 Democrat Marianne Williamson veiled Buttigieg and warned her supporters not to support him in the area code by calling him “nothing but a corporate tool”.

Meanwhile, Buttigieg has tried to get in touch with black Americans and Hispanics by repeatedly demanding that prisoners of drug possession be released from federal prison – a move that would release 74,000 convicts, more than 99 percent of whom are drug dealers.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.

Advertisement