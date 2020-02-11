Advertisement

Photo copyright: Charlie Proctor / Royal Central

A state-of-the-art center for advanced biomedical research imaging was opened on Tuesday by the Princess Royal. The new facility found its home at University College London.

The new center gives researchers access to advanced new microscopes from ZEISS (known as UZMIC), a German production company, making it the first ZEISS laboratory in Europe outside of Germany. But there will be much more technology available for UCL researchers.

More specifically, the equipment enables scientists to answer fundamental questions in cell and developmental biology. This offers the opportunity to go further in the search for treatments for various infectious and hereditary diseases, cancers and dementia.

During the launch event, the Princess Royal visited the new laboratories and also met researchers while discussing the wide range of scientific research that will be conducted at UZMIC.

Dr. Vilaiwan Fernandes took the time to tell the princess about her research into glial cells in the developing brain – investigating how they can be affected by conditions such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s and Down’s syndrome.

The princess also saw a demonstration by Dr. Chintan Trivedi and Hannah Lemmik. The two demonstrated one of the new microscopes. Their focus is to look at the brains of zebrafish that map genes and molecules that that particular fish species shares with humans. The research will include genes that regulate stress hormones that are often involved in depression and anxiety.

UZMIC is managed by Dr. Chris Thrasivoulu of the UCL Cell and Developmental Biology department. The facilities are available to researchers from all faculties via UCL’s Science Technology Platforms.

The Princess is chancellor at the University of London, of which UCL is a member institution.

