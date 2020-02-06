Advertisement

Apple has been working to increase the production of the popular AirPods and AirPods Pro, and its efforts to strike a balance between supply and demand could be at risk due to the outbreak of the corona virus in China.

According to Nikkei, Apple’s main suppliers of “AirPods”, Luxshare-ICT, Goertek and Inventec have been shut down since the beginning of the new lunar year, and even if work on “AirPods” resumes next Monday, components could become scarce as factories in all of China is shut down due to virus fear.

The “AirPods” manufacturers have “at most” two weeks for the materials and components required for the “AirPods” assembly, and for new deliveries they have to wait for the component manufacturers in China to resume operation. Under current conditions, product usage rates could only reach 50 percent if work on the AirPods resumes.

A person speaking to Nikkei said it was unclear whether suppliers in China would be able to “resume work smoothly” to create enough parts for assembly. “We really have to wait and see how things develop next week. If the mechanics cannot deliver enough parts in two weeks, that will be a big problem,” said the source.

Travel restrictions from certain regions of China are likely to cause labor shortages in factories, and companies are making up for the resumption of production while fearing that an employee might bring the virus back to the factory. For example, Foxconn has previously announced that workers returning from Henan Province will be confiscated for two weeks while other workers will remain isolated for a week.

Apple targeted up to 45 million “AirPods” units in the first half of 2020, but its current “AirPods” inventory is running out and is reserved for Apple Stores. At the moment the regular “AirPods” are still in stock, but the “AirPods Pro” are still reordered, as they have been since the start.

