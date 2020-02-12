Advertisement

February 11, 2020 6:36 p.m.

Katerina Chryssafis

Posted: Feb 11, 2020 6:36 pm

SPOKANE, Washington. – Professional football could come to Spokane, but there is a catch: the new stadium voters, which were decided in 2018, would have to be built in the city center instead of in the northwest of Spokane.

“If we believe it will change no matter how we vote and they do what they want, it will undermine the whole process,” said Mary Alberts, who lives in Spokane.

Alberts is just one of many who are considering building a new stadium in the city center.

In 2018, voters decided to build the stadium in the same location as the old Joe Albi stadium. This plan could change soon.

“Will this be a breach of faith for Spokane voters?” Said Alberts.

Michael Baumgartner, the treasurer of Spokane County, said this was not the case.

“The vote two years ago was a very quick vote, with not everyone knowing exactly what they were voting on when you look at the data behind it,” said Baumgartner.

For this reason, he came up with another plan – to move the new stadium to the city center instead of the original location.

“As a parent and taxpayer, I’m really interested in great opportunities for students,” said Baumgartner.

He is not the only one interested. Shortly after writing the proposal, he received a call that he hadn’t expected.

“The United Soccer League called me and said that we were really interested in coming to the Spokane market,” said Baumgartner.

This means that Spokane would have its own professional football team, but it would only happen if the stadium were built in the city center.

DONE NOW: Spokane County’s Treasurer Michael Baumgartner and a United Soccer League representative are holding a press conference to discuss the possibility of building the new downtown stadium instead of on the Albi Stadium site in northwest Spokane. # 4NewsNow pic.twitter.com/JOvhxjm5Yy

– Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) February 11, 2020

“It is therefore important to have this conversation,” said Baumgartner.

If approved, the construction of the stadium would cost $ 2 million less than the $ 31 million originally earmarked for the project, according to Baumgartner.

However, people like Alberts are still not convinced.

“Does Spokane need a soccer team? Maybe like this. Maybe a new stadium is needed somewhere, or maybe we still have to pull through the Joe Albi Stadium. I don’t know the answers to that, but until they answer some of these questions, I think it is unfair to force this on us so quickly, ”said Alberts.

If the school board decides to follow their original plan, there is another way, according to Baumgartner, that involves private money.

There is currently no schedule for the final decision.

