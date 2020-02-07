Advertisement

Emily Oliver

Posted: Feb 6, 2020 11:34 pm

OLYMPIA, Washington. – A bill is designed to ensure that no child is starving in a school in Washington.

Senate Bill 6672, introduced by Senator Maureen Walsh, would ensure that every student has access to a federally reimbursable meal per meal.

The bill would make breakfast more accessible to students and even offer it to the class after the bell rang.

Each school district would have to require parents to complete the household income survey provided to determine whether a child is entitled to free or reduced meals.

All of the money in the school hunger reinvestment account is used to improve student access to free meals.

Schools with more than 40% of students who qualify for free or reduced meals are given priority on the account, as are districts that offer breakfast after the bell.

