Posted: Feb 13, 2020 / 1:35 AM EST

/ Updated: February 13, 2020 / 1:35 a.m. EST

ALBANY, NY – New York lawmakers are proposing a bill to panic public elementary schools.

The alarms are used in emergencies such as a lockout or an active shooter situation. Each school would receive at least one alarm that was directly connected to a police station.

On Wednesday there was a push for the bill in the State Capitol. Family members of one of the victims of the mass shootings in Parkland, Florida joined the lawyers.

The bill comes from a new report by two of America’s largest work and teacher unions that recommend caution in live practice for active shooters. They said they support traumatized training, but schools don’t take into account the impact of live exercises on students.

“What we saw in Parkland was a fire alarm that caused chaos. What we do know is that we have to keep it tidy and quiet and make sure that first responders can respond as quickly as possible. “

Senator David Carlucci

(D-NY) 38th district

Legislators hope to pass the bill in the state budget and give at least one alarm to every school.