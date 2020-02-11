Advertisement

A class action lawsuit against Bell has been filed against an Ontario resident, alleging that the carrier charges “exorbitant” fees to people making and receiving calls from the provincial correctional facilities.

According to the resident, Bell is using its position as the only provider of prison phone services to collect “unusable” tariffs while misrepresenting actual costs.

According to the claim, a 20-minute long-distance call costs more than $ 30.

“The prohibitive phone calls of prisoners to the outside world put financial and emotional stress on prisoners and their families,” said Mohsen Seddigh of Sotos Class Actions, the company that filed the lawsuit on behalf of the Ontario resident.

“It is extremely unfair because it isolates prisoners, inhibits rehabilitation and contributes to anxiety and depression. Bell Canada’s commitment to promoting awareness of mental health problems is hollow in the light of this practice. “

MobileSyrup has asked Bell for a comment and will update this article as soon as a response is received.

Last month, the Ontario government confirmed that it was working on a new prison phone system that would allow inmates to make calls to cell phones. Detained advocates criticized the existing landline-based system as excessively punishable.

The current system will remain in effect at least until June when the Bell contract expires. It is unclear what, if any, changes can be made after this point.

Source: Soto’s class actions

