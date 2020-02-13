The saga of the prototype “Nintendo Play Station” continues.

The offer for Nintendo Play Station, one of the rarest video game consoles of all time, has finally started. The opening bids have already reached $ 30,000 (approximately CAD $ 39,773), but the final price is expected to exceed this number by the time the auction ends next month.

It is believed that only 200 Nintendo Play Station systems were made, and this particular device is considered the only one remaining. The extremely rare console belongs to Terry Diebold, a retired employee from Advanta Corporation, a company whose CEO was once Olaf Olafson, the head of Sony, when the console was manufactured.

Diebold got his hands on the console after buying many items from the bankruptcy of Advanta Corporation in 2009. The console was then in Diebold’s attic for six years until his son Dan Diebold sent pictures of it to Reddit. Since then, Nintendo Play Station has been featured on several tech and gaming websites and even repaired by respected YouTube personality Ben Heckendorn.

While the console is a fascinating piece of game history, it cannot play system-specific games because no software has been developed for it. That is, it is able to play Japanese Super Nintendo (SNES) Super Famicom tapes. The list of Nintendo Play Station also includes a yellowish Super Nintendo controller with an early PlayStation logo.

An extract from the auction list of Nintendo Play Station is as follows:

“The prototype has some external similarities to the Super Nintendo and Sony PlayStation, but it also has its own unique properties. It not only has a slot for Super Famicom and Super Nintendo games, but also a CD-ROM drive that can be used to play disc-based media and presumably also video games. Although the CD-ROM drive was not currently working when it was found in 2009, it has since been repaired by Benjamin Heckendorn, a YouTube personality known for his console repair videos. It can now play music CDs like the commercially produced PlayStation, but there is no proprietary software known to be created during the development of the prototype. “

In an interview with Kotaku, Diebold said he had declined a $ 1.2 million console offer from a buyer in Norway. With this in mind, there is a high probability that Nintendo Play Station will be sold for a number that is well above this offer.

Given that the existence of the Super Nintendo Sony CD-ROM add-on has been an urban myth for years, the fact that the Nintendo Play Station was actually made remains incredibly fascinating to me. The incredibly rare console is likely to sell for millions of dollars.

Photo credits: Heritage Auctions

Source: Heritage Auctions