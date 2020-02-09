Advertisement

One of the largest nursing homes on the north coast was sold for refurbishment to a nonprofit that was funded by the province in excess of $ 100 million.

The province announced on Friday that the Inglewood Care Center, a 57-year-old facility in West Vancouver that was “getting old and in need of renovation,” had been sold to Baptist Housing.

The Delta nonprofit, which focuses on geriatric care, took over the nursing home with 230 nursing units on February 3 and is working with residents and Vancouver Coastal Health to improve management and services there.

“Our government is committed to improving care for the elderly,” said Health Minister Adrian Dix. “We invested in the Inglewood Care Center to raise the standard of care to the level that seniors deserve.”

B.C. Housing invested approximately $ 114 million in the sale of the care center and three adjacent properties, while Baptist Housing invested $ 14.5 million on its own.

The investment is in line with BC’s 10-year housing plan, which is designed to work with local governments, nonprofit and cooperative housing associations and other groups to meet the full range of housing needs for British Colombians by 2028, an investment of $ 7 billion in affordable housing.

Future plans for the facility include replacing the existing 230 beds while ensuring that existing residents are not evicted, and possibly adding more beds in the future.

Baptist Housing also intends to explore additional options for expanding residential and care services on the property.

“We are delighted to work with Baptist Housing and Vancouver Coastal Health to help seniors stay in the community they have contacts in,” said Housing Secretary Selina Robinson. “I am also looking forward to seeing how we can bring more affordable housing to this location so that more seniors in West Vancouver can have homes near friends and family.”

