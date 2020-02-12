Apart from Jeremy Pruitt, only one coach of the Tennessee Vols staff will have the same role in 2020 as in 2018.

Offensive line coach Will Friend.

All other staff members have left or moved to another position.

From the coaches of Pruitt’s first staff:

Brian Niedermeyer moved from tight ends to linebackers.

Chris Weinke switched from running to quarterbacks.

And that’s it. Only three coaches remain of the first staff on site.

That’s how it goes in college football nowadays. Continuity of the staff is not really something anymore. Head coaches must therefore always be prepared to make a change. That is why Pruitt moved quickly (like within a few hours) when Tracy Rocker and Chris Rumph left earlier this week. Allegedly Tennessee had made replacements not long after the news became known that Rocker and Rumph were leaving.

With that in mind, I think Pruitt needs a name to replace quarterback coach Chris Weinke, in case something needs to happen.

Quarterbacks coach is an extremely important role for every football staff. For now it looks like Weinke will be back in 2020.

But the coaching carousel is still on the move, so it would not be a shock if Weinke is offered an offensive coordinator somewhere (or maybe he gets another chance in the NFL).

Whether it happens or not, Pruitt must be prepared.

And there is a specific name that I think should be on his list.

Offensive coordinator of Indiana / quarterback coach Nick Sheridan.

This seems like a non-brainer.

Sheridan, a former quarterback from Michigan, was a graduate assistant in Tennessee under Butch Jones. He was essentially the quarterbacks of the Vols when Mike DeBord was the offensive coordinator of the Vols.

Former UT quarterback Josh Dobbs recently received a huge amount of praise for Sheridan and told 247Sports “I owe a lot of my success to him (Sheridan) and the relationship we had”.

Dobbs added that Sheridan “just has that presence when he enters the room and faces the players”.

Sheridan is undoubtedly a rising star in the football world. But if the Vols need a quarterback coach in the coming years, he must be the first.

