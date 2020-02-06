Advertisement

MONTREAL –

The English school administration of Montreal has abandoned the money it would receive from a federal program for the judicial challenge of the organization against the secularism law of Quebec.

The school board said today that, although it has submitted an application and its request has been granted, it has not yet received any money from the program and will no longer accept it.

The Prime Minister of Quebec, Francois Legault, said earlier in the day that he was furious to learn that the school board was receiving money for the lawsuit against Bill 21, which prohibits some public sector workers, such as teachers, from using religious symbols at work to wear.

Advertisement

The prime minister said the funding is an insult to Quebecers and he asked Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to intervene.

The controversy stems from a Montreal Gazette report that the school board could receive up to $ 250,000 from a federal program that offers money to groups that challenge human rights or language-related issues of national importance to the court.

Trudeau said today that the court challenge program is managed by an independent body that makes its own decisions and is separate from the government.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on February 6, 2020.

.

Advertisement