The queen climbed the throne today 68 years ago. She will mark the day, which is also the anniversary of her father’s death, privately in Sandringham in Norfolk.

The reign of Elizabeth II began at some point in the early hours of February 6, 1952, when King George VI died in his sleep. His death was discovered that morning when his servant went to wake him. The news that she was now Monarch was broken by Elizabeth Elizabeth in Kenya by her husband, Prince Philip, where the two were staying at the start of a tour through Commonwealth countries. They immediately returned to London.

The queen chooses to spend the anniversary of her accession calmly, allowing her to remember the beloved father she lost on that day. She is expected to stay in Sandringham for a few more days before ending her Christmas vacation there and returning to London.

Events will take place throughout the country to mark the birthday of her government. There will be gun salutes at sights such as the Tower of London, Edinburgh Castle and Cardiff Castle.

Elizabeth II is now entering the 69th year of her reign. She became the longest ruling monarch in British history on September 9, 2015 when she caught up with her great grandmother, Queen Victoria, and she is also the longest living monarch and the only one to celebrate a Sapphire Jubilee (in 2017). She and Prince Philip, the longest serving and surviving partner in British royal history, marked their platinum wedding anniversary in November 2017, another royal record for them.

