Advertisement

Bollywood often had clashes of various films with similar themes that were released in the same year. This year two Bollywood actors will be part of a love story between two men. Kartik Aaryan and Ayushmann Khurrana will star in Dostana 2 and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, respectively.

Ayushmann’s film, however, appears a lot before the next one from Kartik and that makes the former a pioneer. Kartik recently commented on the same topic: “The plot of the two films is not similar. In fact, the topic is so important that we all invest equally in it. The Dostana 2 team feels that their film is still ahead of us. We have the queer community has not been adequately represented for decades, maybe 2020 is a year in which such stories are celebrated, be it Dostana 2 or Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan The films are finally starting a conversation, gradually the problems that the producers normally have with such take away Have issues, down. ”Well, we’re happy to see a positive change.

Advertisement

Advertisement