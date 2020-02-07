Advertisement

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das made two important announcements on February 6th. The first was the decision of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) not to change interest rates. The second was a series of measures to increase lending to certain sectors.

First, the governor announced the decision to keep the key interest rate current. The only decision the MPC makes is to lower or increase the repo rate and by how much. All six members of the MPC voted for a status quo. Since CPI inflation, at 7.5 percent, is higher than the 4 percent target and even the 2 percent range above, this decision was expected. The RBI assumes that inflation will remain above the targeted level for a few quarters. As a result, the MPC could not have any rate of reduction.

Inflation is currently high due to vegetable prices. The inflation rate without onions, as the governor emphasized, is within the inflation target range of 2 +/- 4 percent or below 6 percent. As soon as vegetable price inflation has fallen as expected, the MPC will be able to further lower key interest rates. In the meantime, RBI will lend banks around Rs 1 Lakh Crore at the repo rate and hope to improve liquidity and monetary policy transfer.

The second series of announcements from the governor related to increased credit flow to underprivileged sectors following the IL & FS default and the subsequent NBFC crisis. This was not done in his role as a monetary authority, but in his role as a banking regulator.

The governor announced changes to banking regulations, such as how RBI would not require a bank to hold cash under the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) requirement if it granted retail loans to cars or home loans.

The RBI extended the window for MSME loans that may have become NPAs and announced a restructuring scheme for real estate loans that were not repaid.

These moves caused bank stocks in the Nifty banking index to rise. You can even increase the credit flow in these sectors for a few months. But will they address the slowdown in growth and investment that is imminent in the Indian economy?

What RBI actually chose

Unfortunately, the package of measures announced mainly consists of regulatory forbearance or the possibility for banks to increase the risk on their balance sheets and not solve structural problems in the Indian financial sector. The measures can even help revive lending for around a quarter. However, since they are not addressing fundamental problems, the poor health of the banking sector will again hit the Indian economy.

The main problem with Indian banking is that we still haven’t fully recognized the bad loans that had been granted in the years leading up to the global financial crisis in 2008, even when banks around the world were analyzing and solving it and getting rid of the worst Financial crisis recovered for a hundred years. Instead of tackling the problem, RBI has worked out an alphabetical list of restructuring plans for years in succession.

One reason for this was that there was no bankruptcy law, so banks could only use the SARFAESI framework to sell secured assets. There was little recovery. Companies that did not pay could not be brought before an insolvency court and sold. Even after the bankruptcy code was issued, the process of bringing NPAs to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to recover money was very slow. This affected banks’ ability to lend.

The RBI had two options. The first was the difficult way to get banks to recognize bad credit, accept that the borrower would never repay the loan, take over the company, sell assets, and get some of the money back. That was difficult.

The processes of the bankruptcy courts were fraught with problems. The system was unable to keep its promise of quick credit processing. Public sector bank bureaucracy feared investigative agencies. The process was terribly slow.

The alternative was to withdraw from the banking book cleanup process. Lending could recover slightly. Borrowers lost their businesses, something they were not used to in India, where politicians, public sector banks, and large-scale industries had a cozy relationship. They wanted RBI to stop forcing banks to take their NPAs to bankruptcy courts. However, since the loans were not repaid, the banking system lost its ability to lend and credit growth slowed again.

The RBI has now taken the easier route. According to the latest credit policy, for example, consumer credit could increase and household consumption could increase. It may be the short-term answer, but an increase in debt-financed consumer spending is more likely to make the banking system even healthier than it is today and will limit its ability to support growth and investment in the economy. Given the already precarious state of the banking sector, RBI should exercise caution before embarking on regulatory indulgence.

