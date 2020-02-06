Advertisement

The central bank also announced a one-time approval to extend the restructuring of MSME loans.

Mumbai: As generally expected, the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy committee voted unanimously on Thursday to leave the key rate unchanged while adopting an accommodative stance. However, it announced several regulatory measures to make funds cheaper for banks and end-borrowers, allow their earlier rate cuts to be passed on to borrowers more quickly, and stimulate the flow of credit to productive economic sectors.

Banks will receive a relief in the liquidity reserve ratio for additional loans for small loans for automobiles, residential property and loans to MSMEs (micro, small and medium-sized enterprises), which should improve the monetary transfer to key industrial segments that are currently experiencing difficulties.

Advertisement

The central bank also announced a one-time approval to extend the restructuring of MSME loans. For commercial real estate projects with real difficulties, the time limit for commencing commercial operations has been extended by one year, which means that banks can continue to show these loans as standard assets on their books and therefore do not have to set up provisions for the loans,

This will help alleviate the funding problems of these crucial industries.

RBI also announced that it would conduct a long-term repo transaction (LTRO) that would offer banks repo rates (5.15 percent) and announced revised liquidity management.

Rajnish Kumar, chairman of the State Bank of India, said: “RBI policy is a letter of intent that carefully uses a repository of policy novelties to address the delicate balance between growth and inflation. The decision to allow long-term repo transactions for one and three years

Years for the total amount of Rs 1 Lakh Crores at base rate reduce bank financing costs and facilitate better delivery under the current restrictions on downward rigidity of deposit rates. “

“The CRR maintenance exemption for all additional loans granted to MSMEs for automotive, residential property and MSK personal loans is positive for banks, the automotive sector, residential property and MSMEs and also helps to reduce financing costs. Extension of the beginning of

Commercial operation (DCCO) of commercial real estate project loans for another year without downgrading the asset classification allows the real estate sector to focus on completing the project. The extension of the restructuring date for the progress in MSMEs will also help the sector to cope with the current downturn and is a logical consequence of the budget announcement, ”added Kumar.

Thursday’s policy was the central bank’s first bimonthly monetary policy in 2020. Base rates remained unchanged for the second time in 2019 after successive cuts of 135 basis points. However, lending rates remained at a decline of only 69 basis points. A base point is one hundredth of a percentage point.

During the monetary policy press conference, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das spoke to the reporters, saying that the MPC “will remain accommodative as long as it is necessary to revive growth” and “recognizes that political scope is available for future action”.

The RBI revised its forecast for headline CPI inflation by almost two percentage points in the first quarter of 2020 to 6.5 percent compared to the previous year (compared to 4.7 percent previously) and by 5.4 to 5 percent in the second quarter of 2020 (compared to 4th up to 3.8 percent)

Cents before). However, inflation will continue to weaken over the course of the year. Inflation is expected to be below its 3.2 percent four percent target in the fourth quarter of 2020, with the risks broadly balanced. The RBI described the inflation outlook as “highly uncertain”. Although vegetable prices are likely to fall, upward pressure has been eased by the wider food basket, particularly milk, legumes and other protein foods. It has also been cautious about supply-side shocks to core inflation from higher telecommunications fees, drug prices and the impact of new emissions standards, and it remains vigilant about this pressure to generalize. Household inflation expectations for a year, however, fell 70 basis points after a sharp rise in the previous survey.

In view of the growth, the RBI assumes that GDP growth has bottomed out gradually from 4.5 percent in the third quarter of 2019 to 4.9 percent in the fourth quarter, 5.5 percent in the first quarter of 2020 and 5, 5 to 6 percent will increase in the second quarter of 2020 (compared to 5.9 percent in the third quarter of 2020) -6.3 percent previously) and 6.2 percent by the fourth quarter of 2020. RBI expects GDP growth for FY21 from 5 percent in FY20 to 6 percent year-over-year, led by a recovery in private consumption (particularly in the rural economy) to ease global trade tensions, improve policy transfer and take budgetary action. Although the RBI feared a recovery, it expressed concern about the growth and said that “economic activity remains subdued and the few recently increased indicators need to become more important on a broader basis”. Economists now expect the MPC to cut rates in the second quarter.

end of

Advertisement