Posted: Feb 12, 2020 at 6:27 pm

SPOKANE, Washington. – It’s a good time to be a home owner in Spokane, especially if you want to sell. According to the Spokane Association of Realtors, 432 homes were sold in January alone.

In some ways, the value of a house in Spokane grew three percent each year. In 2019, the market value for homes rose by almost 11 percent.

This is mostly good news for sellers until they have to find their next home.

“Sellers have other challenges. For example, they may want to sell their home but don’t know where they are going, ”said BethAnn Long, a real estate agent in Spokane.

Sometimes a little bit of risk is worth the reward. This is the case for Andrew Lewis, who relied on an emergency offer to land his new home.

“Instead of saying,” Here is my offer, I am ready to go, “it was:” Here is my offer, and I will now list my house that I currently own, and hopefully it will be sold, and when that “then I have the money to pay the down payment,” said Lewis.

Many homeowners in Spokane choose to sell their home before finding a new one. Given the speed at which homes are sold, many people wonder where they will live next.

Lewis wasn’t ready for that.

“I wasn’t interested in being priced out of my neighborhood. I didn’t want to sell my house and had to wait several years, ”said Lewis.

By the end of 2019, the average sale of a house in Spokane was around 280,000. A realtor said even the million dollar homes are selling fast.

“In a way that’s good for sellers but very challenging for buyers, and I don’t know if our economy can continue to provide support,” said Long.

The hot market has made it more popular to just build a new home in Spokane. However, some brokers say that even the plots for these are increasingly difficult to get.

If you are currently selling your house, the best advice is to show it as often as possible. Realtors say it’s important to keep it as clean as possible and do the little things around the house that don’t cost too much.

