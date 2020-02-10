Advertisement

Teen Mom 2-star Kailyn Lowry never got along well with her ex’s wife. Jo Rivera, father of Lowry’s first child, married a woman named Vee Torres in 2018 (Lowry attended the wedding). Although Lowy and Torres are friends today, the women had a tense relationship when Torres started dating Rivera.

Kailyn Lowry | Gregg DeGuire / WireImage

In her book, Pride Over Pity, from 2014, Lowry discusses why she was exactly interested in the girlfriend of Rivera at the time.

Advertisement

Kailyn Lowry did not approve of Vee Torres smoking and drinking

“I had no jealousy or hatred for his new girlfriend, just anger. He had started to see a girl that I suspected was a pot smoker. I hadn’t smoked weed, I became pregnant with Isaac and it is something that I no longer want in our lives. I expected others to respect that I didn’t want my son to be close to mind-expanding drugs, “Lowry wrote.

Based on Torres’ social media, Lowry felt that Rivera’s girlfriend at the time was drinking and smoking nonchalantly.

“She posted online photos of herself with a gas mask and smoking from what looked like a water pipe. It seemed that this went beyond a fear-reducing self-medication pastime. I was afraid it was a bad habit my son could ever pick up. I absolutely did not want Isaac to be near weed or alcohol. I understand the full, harmful consequences. The only thing I asked Jo was was to keep Isaac away, “wrote Lowry.

Lowry eventually came across a few messages that made her believe that Torres had been drinking around Isaac.

“I was furious. If that were true, I couldn’t do anything about the situation, but I didn’t want her with my son, “she wrote.

Lowry received a lot of kickback from fans about her reaction to drinking Torres. She says the messages she received were “furious (her) more than typical hate mail.” Lowry is especially sensitive to drinking because she grew up with an alcoholic mother. So she finds it very important that her children have no alcohol.

Kailyn Lowry says she was only trying to protect her son

Lowry says, when Rivera and Torres first started dating, her anger was never about who Torres was as a person or even that she was with her ex, she just felt concerned about her son’s well-being.

“I’m not jealous. The Jo of my life was over long ago. I gave up giving Isaac two parents who are together and yet miserable,” she wrote.

Lowry continued: “She’ll never see where I’m from, and I’d rather not waste my breath to explain why I can’t pretend to like her or reason with her. It’s done. I’ll always be the bad person I will always be the bitter ex. “

Little knew Lowry, a few years later she would say that she loves Torres and hates Rivera.

Read more: “Teen Mom 2”: Kailyn Lowry’s son Isaac wants his brothers to respect their mother more

Advertisement