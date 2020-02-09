Advertisement

It is no secret that siblings can sometimes be very difficult. For young children who are still not used to processing their emotions, the experience can be even more difficult.

Kim Kardashian has always been open about the fact that her four children sometimes do not always get along well. It seems that the oldest two of the couple – North and Saint West – are notorious because they are constantly at odds.

The north in particular had a major reason why she did not enjoy the presence of Sint. Read on below to find out what North thought of her brother.

Advertisement

Northwest had a hard time adapting to Saint West as part of the family

Kim Kardashian and North West | Rich Fury / Forum photos via Getty Images

North was born in 2013, followed by Saint in 2015. Although she was only two when Saint was born, it was very clear to Kardashian that her oldest daughter did not like her younger brother.

In 2017, Kardashian shared with Kelly and Ryan on Live: “I don’t know if it’s the cause of her older sister. I don’t know what it is. I thought it was a phase. She doesn’t love her brother. It is so hard for me, and I thought it was like, “Okay, a few months, as you know, she’s just warming up.” She’d be so jealous if I was breastfeeding and all that stuff. And now the phase is not going away. “

North West wanted to be an only child

In another case, Kardashian revealed that North liked pretending to be an only child, which could be a reason why she had a hard time warming up for Saint.

“North always acts like an only child,” Kardashian said on the Pretty Big Deal podcast by Ashley Graham. “I think she’s a little confused. She’s over jealousy now. She’s like,” It’s my world. ” “

Kardashian even shared that Noord even has a “No boys allowed” sign on her bedroom door and actively discouraged Saint to come in, saying: “She didn’t even let Saint step into her room. If he does that or if he’s with me and I have to take care of both … it’s like a complete war. “

Kardashian admitted that it was interesting to testify because her son Saint is “the nicest person on earth.”

North West and Saint West can get along better now

Although North was wary of Saint for a few years, it seems that they are now on friendly terms.

Kardashian recently went to social media to share three photos of North and Sint in a car. The reality TV star wrote: “They can get along well now.”

It is not clear what North finally opened to Saint, but as a mother there is no doubt that Kardashian is relieved.

Do Kim Kardashian and Kanye West want more children?

Kardashian and her husband, Kanye West, have two children besides North and Saint: Chicago (b. 2018) and Psalm (b. 2019).

Because Kardashian comes from a large family, fans want to know if she and West will have more children in the future.

There is no definitive answer to this. It has been reported that West would like to have a large family with children with a ‘fix of six’. However, Kardashian has said that she is already very busy taking care of four children while balancing her career and law studies.

“I love my babies so much, but 4 is all I can handle how busy I am, and each of my babies needs so much attention,” she once said in response to a fan who asked her if she wanted more children .

Advertisement