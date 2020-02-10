Advertisement

The tension within the Bachelor fandom was at a record high when Peter Weber eliminated Alayah Benavidez not once, but twice, in the period of two episodes. The 28-year-old pilot was called out for his inability to make decisions and “reward the drama,” which allowed some cast members to show truly malicious behavior. But now, after watching The Bachelor Season 24 from the outside, Weber revealed why he chose to send Alayah home, confirming that the “toxic culture in the house” led to her departure.

What did Alayah Benavidez do in season 24 of “The Bachelor”?

Alayah Benavidez from “The Bachelor” | ABC / Maarten de Boer

All the drama of Alayah began in the third episode of The Bachelor Season 24. During the episode, Sydney Hightower called Alayah fake and the Miss Texas USA said differently for the cameras in 2019. Sydney told Weber about her opinion about Alayah. Meanwhile, a few other women thought the same, including Victoria Paul.

Victoria P. and Alayah now have a history. Victoria P. was the 2019 Miss Louisiana USA and knows Alayah from the parade world. Alayah was accused of convincing Victoria P. to lie to producers about knowing each other. Victoria P. also claimed that she didn’t really know Alayah. As a result, Weber eliminated Alayah.

In the next episode, Alayah returned to clear her name. She interrupted a group date and told Weber that she simply did not want the Bachelor producers to cut off both parties because they had discussed the show before limo evening – because cast members would not be revealed until then. Alayah also revealed that she is friends with Victoria P. and the couple went on a trip to Vegas together with other parades. Victoria P. confirmed that she was lying.

When he saw the light, Weber asked Alayah to return to the house. She accepted and he gave her the group date. Nevertheless, this act caused more drama, because Alayah did not attend the group date and her conversation interrupted time with other cast members.

Peter Weber eliminates Alayah Benavidez for the second time

At the next cocktail party with rose ceremony, several participants expressed their disappointment in Weber. “I’m sorry Peter, but I have never felt so recognized by anyone,” Deandra Kanu said. She then noted that bringing back Alayah and giving the group date was “like the biggest slap in the face”.

As the night went on, Weber’s bachelor students tore Alayah right in front of her. Eventually Weber took Alayah to talk.

“I don’t care what anyone says there, I know you have a great heart and you’re a good person,” Weber said. Alayah then broke into tears. “I felt such a strong bond with you from the first night. You opened up to me and showed me a side that I could see was not easy for you to do. And that meant a lot to me too. “

However, the bachelor still let her go. “With everything that has happened, this is too much,” Weber said. “I don’t want to have to drag you through this anymore. But I think it’s probably time to say goodbye.”

“I’m sorry I made this so damn hard for you,” Alayah said before he left.

Peter Weber explains why he eliminated Alayah Benavidez

When he spoke to Access on February 5, Weber explained why he had eliminated Alayah twice on The Bachelor.

“Alayah was a tough one for me. I didn’t feel good sending her home the first time, “he said. “I was certainly influenced there. I didn’t feel well about it. “

When Alayah came to Cleveland, the 28-year-old thought this was the perfect “chance to do the right thing.” Weber, however, quickly reconsidered because of the other participants.

“Unfortunately, that just became a situation where the toxic culture in the house was just too much,” Weber said. “That house would implode if I kept her there. And it’s like “OK, what’s the least harm here?” It was tough but it was a situation where I was forced to make a difficult decision. “

Alayah Benavidez and Peter Weber on “The Bachelor” season 24 | John Fleenor / ABC via Getty Images

Yet Weber admitted that he would have kept Alayah longer if he were certain that she was the One.

“No matter how difficult it would have been, I would not have let her go if I rightly thought:” This is my wife here, “Weber said to the people.” But it became too much and I was not in her at that time investing. So it wasn’t worth taking that risk and doing all this havoc. “

Regardless of how you feel about Alayah, Weber chose to follow his heart to continue on the Bachelor. Now that the ABC reality series is approaching week 7, the Delta pilot has six women left. So keep an eye on us. The ride is not over yet.

