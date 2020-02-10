Advertisement

The choice to take to an award show is a personal decision, but the reason certain stars brought their mothers with them was especially clear when they entered the stage to receive prizes. Director and screenwriter Taika Waititi apparently lost his mother amid the bustle of the red carpet, but he gave her a sincere shout at winning the prize for the best adapted scenario for JoJo Rabbit.

“I want to thank my mother. I don’t know where you are, Mom. I lost you hours ago,” Waititi joked on stage. Then he thanked his mother “because he had given me the book I adapted. This film would not have existed without you.” That book was Caging Skies by Christine Leunens.

Actor Laura Dern’s mother, Diane Ladd, is no stranger to giving shows. Over the years she has been nominated for three Oscars and has joined her daughter at this year’s ceremony. When Dern accepted the prize for best supporting actress, she gave a message to her mother and father (via ABC News): “Some say, never meet your heroes, but I say that if you are truly blessed, you will receive them as your parents I share this with my acting heroes: my legends Diane Ladd and Bruce Dern. “Her mother proudly tore into the audience.

