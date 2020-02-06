Advertisement

Charlize Theron is not the only star who expresses her disinterest in getting married. Shakira recently admitted that, despite the fact that he has been with friend Gerard Piqué for years and has two children together, marriage “makes the sh *** out [her]”. Annie Hall actress Diane Keaton also made headlines because they did not want to get married – and even went so far as to say that they had not been dating for 35 years. According to The Cut, she said in 2001: “I don’t think that because I am not married it has made my life less. That old girl is a myth.” Per USA Today, Oprah Winfrey opened up to People about the fact that he never married a long-term partner, Stedman Graham. “Both he and I now say,” If we were married, we would not be together. “

At the end of the day, Theron does not define success by her relationship status – or how many dollars she raises. When discussing how she defines success, she told Glamor with a smile in 2019: “Well, it definitely doesn’t mean box office. If you’re going to do [a project], leave it on something that really matters to you means. ”

In essence, Theron wants to live a life that she personally feels good about, rather than defining herself through the expectations or opinions of others. And 100% is nothing wrong with that.

