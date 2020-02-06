Advertisement

It is not uncommon for celebrities to want to keep their private lives, well, private – especially when it comes to their children. You might even be surprised how many celebrities have children that nobody knows. Adam Driver was one of them until October 2019. The Navy veteran compared his son’s secrecy to “a military operation.” It is an operation that was almost thwarted when eagle-eyed fans saw “the back of his son’s head” in a photo on his wife’s sister’s Instagram account in 2018 (via the New Yorker).

So why the need for military-like stealth? Although his star power goes through the roof nowadays, Driver still tries to maintain all the privacy he can. In fact, in addition to being an actor, Driver revealed that he should actually take a second job. “My job is to be a spy – to be in public and to live life and have experience,” he told the New Yorker. “But if you feel like you have the focus, it’s really hard to do that.”

While he organized Saturday Night Live in January 2020, the actor publicly confirmed that he is a father. “Some facts about me; I am a husband and a father,” Driver said. He continued with a joke: “It is in that order. I was very clear about this with my son, he is in second place.”

Well, it seems that this is all the insight we get now, but considering how notorious the actor is, we take what we can get.

