News broke that Anna Faris had started in October 2017 with cinematographer Michael Barrett. TMZ reported that the couple met on the set of Faris’ film Overboard and started hanging out more off-set in September of that year. At the beginning of November 2019, Faris was first noticed with a giant diamond on her ring finger. Later that month, E! News claimed that the actress apparently confirmed the news when she and Barrett were stopped by photographers in Los Angeles. When asked how they were doing, she said, “We are great,” and when the photos congratulated the couple, she simply said, “Thanks” and that they are not ready for the “big day.” Apart from those brief comments, Faris did not explicitly discuss the proposal or the involvement in interviews.

Although she is usually a mum, Faris has started to blink more comfortably with that diamond. Followers became blunt when she shared an Instagram photo with actor Jason Biggs, who was a guest on her Unqualified podcast. It seems that Faris is essentially letting her engagement ring speak for itself – without feeling the need to publicly stream over her fiancé or constantly post # ManCrushMonday photos of him on social media. This shows a level of comfort and safety in her relationship that requires no external validation, which can explain the observed secrecy.

That said, at least she could have told her “mother” about it …

