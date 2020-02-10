Advertisement

Chris Delmas / Getty Images

Renée Zellweger has spent nearly three decades in Hollywood and has drawn attention both on the screen and beyond. From her rumored engagement with comedian Jim Carrey to her seven-year relationship with musician Doyle Bramhall II, much of Zellweger’s private life is subject to public scrutiny. In the midst of her many high-profile relationships, many may have forgotten that Zellweger was married to country music star Kenny Chesney for four months in 2005 – only 225 days.

According to an unnamed source, Zellweger and Chesney met in January 2005 at NBC’s “Concert of Hope” tsunami aid telethon. The friends of Zellweger said that the Oscar-winning actress had hoped for Chesney and planned to “give him a note” during the event. However, before she could do it, the actor and singer’s publicists began to talk about Zellweger’s intentions. “When the broadcast was packed, [Chesney] went over [to Zellweger] and said,” I hear you’re trying to give me a note – don’t let the director know, “her friend explained.

Less than four months after their first meeting, Zellweger and Chesney got married in an intimate – albeit unexpected – ceremony on the Virgin Islands. But why did their relationship go so fast after their return from north to south?

Zellweger mentioned ‘fraud’ as the reason for their annulment

Vincenzo Pinto / Getty Images

After just four months of marriage, the Jerry Maguire actress filed a request to cancel her marriage to Chesney, citing “fraud” as the reason for dissolving their short union. When the press caught up with this news, the allegations of fraud fueled rumors that the singer might be gay.

In response to this intensive investigation, Zellweger has inevitably issued a statement to clarify its reasons, stating that “the term” fraud “as stated in the documentation is simply a legal language and not a reflection of Kenny’s character. I personally would be very grateful for your support in refraining from derogatory, hurtful, sensational or untrue conclusions and I appreciate that you understand that we hope to experience this transition as privately as possible. “

Zellweger and Chesney later issued an additional joint statement in which they further emphasized that “the miscommunication of the purpose of their marriage at the start is the only reason for this annulment. Renée and Kenny value and respect each other and are saddened that their different objectives success of this marriage. “

Chesney opened to Playboy and Oprah about the rumors

Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

Clearly frustrated by media reports about the annulment, Chesney spoke to Playboy in 2009. “That’s the most incredible thing in the world … Which guy who loves girls wouldn’t be upset about that? I didn’t do it” I think people should live their lives the way they want to, but I have every confidence I love girls, “Chesney said, the reporter noticed his smile.” I have a long line of girls who can testify that I’m not gay. “

He further explained: “In order to get a cancellation, the legal documents could claim physical abuse, which was not true, or three or four other things that were also not true. The best thing we could say there was fraud. So I said, “Okay, do it. Anything.” “

In 2010, Chesney told Oprah Winfrey that he eventually panicked. “I see my life as a box,” he explained. “So all I put in it – put it in the box. The friends I made. I put it in the box and my career grew. The box I built grew into this beautiful house … and you protect everything and all relationships and all people who helped you build that house. “

But when it came to his wedding, Chesney admitted “it was out of the box.” He added: “[Renée’s] a dear soul, no doubt about it, but I was just not ready for it … This is the first time I have actually talked about it, but that is what happened.”

Zellweger continues to defend her ex-husband when the subject arises

Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

In the years since their annulment, Zellweger continued to defend Chesney when the subject came up. During an interview in 2016 while he was doing press for Bridget Jones’s Baby, a lawyer reporter raised the issue, to which Zellweger replied: “I have forgotten that. It’s a pretty big thing to forget, isn’t it? That made me sad. “

She added: “It saddened me that people somehow used that as a way to be cruel and call someone gay as a pejorative, which has fatal consequences. Of course there is the bigger problem of why someone has a Zellweger called herself “an old-fashioned girl who doesn’t think it would be appropriate to hang your laundry on the lawn” and further asks: “Once you’ve said your piece, shouldn’t that be enough?” And why is ugliness in the media so attractive to people? “

