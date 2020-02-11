Advertisement

Who does Princess Beatrice marry anyway? According to his Instagram bio, Edoardo “Edo” Mapelli Mozzi is a self-proclaimed real estate specialist who “creates value through acquisitions, asset management, planning and development for clients.” He is the CEO of a company called Banda Property, which according to Instagram is a design studio that focuses on real estate development, architecture and interior design. The IG account has tons of amazing-looking rooms and apartments.

To summarize quickly, Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi were engaged in Italy in September 2019, according to BBC. “We are both so excited to start this life adventure together,” the couple said in a statement at the time. “We share so many similar interests and values, and we know that this will be of great value to us in the coming years, full of love and happiness.”

Mozzi also celebrated on Instagram and wrote: “You will never be alone, my love, my heart is your home. Hand in hand today, tomorrow and forever.” Per BBC, Beatrice’s parents were equally excited and said: “We are the happy parents of a wonderful daughter who has found her love and companion in a fully committed friend and loyal young man. We send them all good wishes for a wonderful future for the future. “Getting family support, especially royal family support, is definitely not a bad thing.

