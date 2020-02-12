Advertisement

The hottest relationship with celebrities right now is something that is always changing. From the classic days of Brangelina and Bennifer to more recent flings such as those between Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson, it seems that there is always a new famous couple dominating. One of the newest is between a Netflix star and a model, and the relationship timeline of Noah Centineo and Alexis Ren almost follows the blueprint of your average young celebrity couple in 2020.

Although the exact date that the couple met is unknown, they have been going out since before May 2019. That was when, according to Us Weekly, Centineo was noticed at the airport in Palm Beach, Florida. “He was waiting for her for luggage. He kissed her on the head, and they held each other’s hands and hugged … [it was] very clear that they were together,” a witness told the magazine. However, in November 2019, Ren told Entertainment Tonight that she had been dating Centineo for eight or nine months at the time, which would start their relationship in February or March 2019. But how did they first meet?

The story about how Centineo and Ren met for the first time is actually not that exciting. In fact, they met the same way that many non-celebrity couples first meet. “It was only through friends,” Ren told ET. Centineo talked about the couple’s first meeting in a recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar, revealing what it was that caused an attraction between them. Apparently, while the couple was walking with a group of common friends, Ren mentioned her love for an obscure musician named Shiloh Destiny – who happened to be one of Centineo’s favorites. Then the actor decided that he should get to know Ren better.

After their first meeting in what was probably early 2019, the couple started dating, but the public had no idea until the airport was picked up in May. And it would be several months before the pair made it official, making their public debut on October 26 at the UNICEF Masquerade Ball, where they ran the red carpet together.

Their public show was followed by both Ren and Centineo who talked lovingly about each other while walking on separate red carpets in November. Ren spilled the beans in her ET interview during the Revolve Awards on November 15, while Centineo spoke to his girlfriend four days earlier during the premiere of his film Charlie’s Angels, also in an ET interview. The duo eventually became Instagram official – the only relationship statistics that really matter – on January 14, when Centineo shared the above photo.

With their relationship now approaching a year, Centineo and Ren look as if they have all had a good time so far – and they show no signs of a breakup soon.

