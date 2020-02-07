Advertisement

Tadhg Furlong did not consider himself a front-runner who got into the season.

He is tough in the first place and absolutely at home in discussions about scrummaging. Given the knowledge he has gained in more than 40 caps with Ireland and the British and Irish Lions, it was time for his new head coach to step on the Wexford front -Rower began to contribute to the big picture.

At the age of 27, Furlong started to get out of his comfort zone and take on additional responsibility. This role was formalized by his admission to the Irish leadership group led by skipper Johnny Sexton, who does his Leinster teammate the honor of winning the race in this regard during this first six-nation campaign under Andy Farrell.

“It’s the first time I’ve been in a leadership group with him,” Sexton said to Furlong yesterday, “and he was brilliant.

“Tadhg has a great rugby brain for a prop,” the captain joked. “He has a great rugby brain.

He is unique in this regard because he is a tighthead prop and has the ability to know what is going on in the game even though his head is in the scrum and jerk.

“Outside the field, he has his finger on the pulse of the times to know the mood of the group. He’s been excellent since he went in there. It was good for him.”

As he prepares to face Wales in Dublin on Saturday, Furlong admits that leadership is not a matter of course for him.

“It’s something I thought I could add value to, but at the same time you’re looking into a black hole for not doing it,” said the prop, who joined the lead group with Sexton, Peter O’Mahony and Iain Henderson joined James Ryan and Garry Ringrose.

“Before we went to Portugal for training two weeks ago, we came to the meeting and you are not sure how it works. Of course I was concerned when you were out there.

“You are learning. In many ways it is very, very new for me. Some of the things take me massively outside of my comfort zone.

“Apart from that, Andy wants the team to really take the lead and take responsibility and ownership. I like to think about the game, sometimes I think maybe too much about the game.

It’s nice to have this responsibility and a voice for the front row.

Furlong added what felt exactly outside his comfort zone: “In groups and so on. Talking about scrums is a very pleasant thing. They have been doing this for years, thinking about it and looking at it.

“Apart from a few general things, I would find that uncomfortable. Some of the really culture-related things that we stand for not only on the field but as a group are something very new to me and challenge my thinking. It makes you think.

“In a way that’s good for me. I’m not just sitting on a pillow at night trying to fall asleep, thinking about how we fix it or how we fix it or what’s going on with the defense. Let it be and it stimulates your thinking. “

The new responsibilities have not had a negative impact on Furlong’s form, and he added: “I think I’m in a really good place right now. The engine feels good, the body feels good. I’m good at injuries.

I’m just really looking forward to the weekend.

The cramp in his calf muscles during a 77-minute extension against Scotland last Saturday is over, and Furlong is expecting a renewal against the old opponent Wales under new head coach Wayne Pivac this weekend.

“It’s tremendous. Ireland-Wales is always a ding-dong fight. They are brought to Dublin by a great result, a new coaching team, new staff and a desire to set a milestone.

“You will come here to set a marker and it is up to us to set a marker ourselves.”

