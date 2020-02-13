The remains of Georgios Katsanis, a Greek commander who was killed in Cyprus during the Turkish invasion in 1974, were handed over to his relatives on Thursday after a religious ceremony in Nicosia.

His remains were found in 2017 by the Committee of the Missing (CMP) along with seven other officers in a mass grave near St. Hilarion Castle and Bellapais in the northern Turkish-occupied part of Cyprus.

The two daughters of Katsanis attended the service together with Defense Minister Savvas Angelides, President Commissioner Photis Photiou and the Deputy Greek Defense Minister Alkiviadis Stefanis.

The President’s Commissioner said efforts to determine the fate of all missing people, including that of 47 Greek citizens, are ongoing.

Stefanis honored Katsanis for his sacrifice to the nation and assured those present that Greece would continue to support Cyprus while conveying the message that “Cyprus’ security is also our security”.

He thanked the Government of Cyprus for efforts to locate and identify the remains of all Cypriot and Greek fighters who died in 1974.

Defense Minister Angelides awarded Katsanis the medal for exceptional service in the Republic of Cyprus.

Katsanis’ coffin, wrapped in the flags of Cyprus and Greece, was handed over to the Greek armed forces in Cyprus to be transported to Greece on a C-130 military aircraft.

His funeral service will take place on Saturday in his hometown Sidirokastro in northern Greece.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974 when Turkish troops invaded and occupied its northern third. Since then, the fate of hundreds of people has been unknown.

A missing persons committee has been set up to exhume, identify and return the remains of missing persons to their relatives. (Source CNA)