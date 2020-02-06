Advertisement

At the last MPC meeting, the base rate was cut from 5.40 to 5.15 percent as inflation was low and economic growth slowed.

Mumbai: The six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), chaired by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, began its three-day discussion on key interest rates in the face of low inflation, weak economic growth and the uncertain global scenario on February 4, 2020.

The MPC met for its sixth monetary policy statement every two months for 2019-20. The Reserve Bank of India has decided to keep the repo rate at 5.15 percent.

All six members of the monetary policy committee vote to maintain the status quo of the interest rate.

The central bank kept its GDP growth at 5 percent for 2019-2020 and linked it to 6 percent for the next financial year.

The RBI expects inflation to continue to rise in the short term, and also said the overall outlook for inflation remains very uncertain.

“Economic activity remains subdued and the few indicators that have risen recently need to be broadened. Given the growing pace of growth inflation, the MPC considered it appropriate to maintain the status quo,” said the monetary policy official Committee (MPC) said.

Between February and October 2019, the RBI lowered the repo rate by 135 basis points.

