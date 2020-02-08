Advertisement

Greater Victoria finally has its first riding company.

The Passenger Transportation Board announced on Friday that Richmond-based Kabu Ride Inc. has received approval to offer hail services in all regions of the province, including the Capital Regional District.

Kabu, led by Yi (Billy) Xiong, plans to begin operating in the lower mainland, in the Greater Victoria area and in Nanaimo.

It plans to expand to Kelowna and Kamloops within the next year.

There are no fleet restrictions on hail trips, and Kabu has not specified how many cars are expected to be driving in the Greater Victoria area.

The giants Uber and Lyft are approved for operation on the lower mainland. Green Coast Ventures, based in Tofino, was the first company to be approved in December BC. Green Coast, which operates as Whistle and WhistleRide, started its service in Tofino and Whistler.

Five companies wishing to operate in the capital region were rejected by the Passenger Transportation Board, including Inorbis Corporation and Tappcar Inc., which were rejected this week.

