The buzz around The Rise of Skywalker has calmed down, and the film looks like it will be the financially least successful of the follow-up trilogy. Many fans felt that Episode IX was playing as a rush job, with sloppy ret-cons that felt like they were chanting. However, there is a retcon that has not yet been resolved.

That is a retcon rotating Poe Dameron, played by Oscar Isaac. That may sound surprising to fans who only pay attention to the films, where his story seemed fairly simple. Episode IX, however, changed the way his background story took place in Star Wars novels.

Oscar Isaac, John Boyega and Daisy Ridley | Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images for Disney

What was Poe’s story?

The Force Awakens did not reveal a ton about Poe. We have learned that he is a hotshot rebel pilot who is not afraid to take risks for a mistake. He is reckless, but he is very loyal and he formed a very strong bond with Finn.

The Last Jedi started with Poe, who didn’t take a fight so seriously while he took it very seriously. His daring tactics help the resistance, but Leia does not do well not to obey her orders. When Leia is recovering from an attack, Poe runs away from Admiral Holdo and organizes a mutiny, until he realizes that Holdo had a point.

In The Rise of Skywalker, Poe is less central to the action, as he is with Finn to help Rey get the support she needs to beat Palpatine. We learn a little about his past through Zoni Bliss, played by a darkened Keri Russell. Based on all this information, the story of Poe seems simple, without the need for solutions. But Star Wars is more than movies.

What about Poe needs to change?

In The Rise of Skywalker we heard that Poe had been a spice runner before joining the resistance, making him no different than Han Solo because both were smugglers and both were and are villains. Han and Poe had little or no interaction in the follow-up trilogy, but they seemed to share a kinship of a shady past that turned into a heroic future.

Screen Rant explains that in comics and novels published before Episode IX, Poe was the son of two resistance fighters, and Poe follows in his footsteps after his mother’s death. Poe joined the New Republic Defense Fleet and then joined the resistance after Leia founded it. These stories were not in line with Poe’s personality.

So now a new Star Wars novel called Poe Dameron: Free Fall will describe Poe’s very early years when he has a quirky, horny teen. That feels more in line with the swaggering character that Oscar Isaac played. Once the connection is broken, everything will be fine in the Star Wars world, at least as far as Poe is concerned.

Star Wars has always had messy retcons

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qg59davcLSY (/ embed)

Old fans can find these shenanigans amusing because shaky retcons have been part of Star Wars since 1980. The revelation that Darth Vader was Luke’s father seemed like Obi-Wan was lying to Luke downright about his father’s background story.

In Return of the Jedi, Obi-Wan described that to ‘a certain point of view’.

Even stranger was the revelation that Luke and Leia were twin brothers and sisters. This made the romantic lead that the characters in the original Star Wars were downright creepy. Imagine how this Star Wars dialogue now plays:

Luke: So what do you think of (Leia), Han?

Han: I’m not trying to do it, kid.

Luke (happy grin): good

Public: Ewwww.

George Lucas made the retcon even sloppy in Revenge of the Sith when he decided to let Padme die in childbirth. So why is it that Leia says she remembers her mother in Return of the Jedi and that she seemed particularly sad? Even the Force should not be able to help a person maintain childhood memories.

As Harrison Ford often told George Lucas, “You can write things like this, but you certainly can’t say it.”