The stone shared the moving laudation he thought was his father’s funeral.

Rocky “Soulman” Johnson He died last month and Rock wanted his fans to know what his father meant to him. He said: “Man, I wish I had … I wish I had another shot. I wish I had another shot to say goodbye … to say I love you to thank you, but I feel like he’s watching. He’s listening.”

And he continued … “I was on my way to work the other day on January 15th and I was finishing work and we were shooting that day and it was the very first day of production,” he said. I then tell the story as his wife called Lauren to tell him something was going on with your father.

“Lauren was with our babies, she was with my mother and she said,” You know, I really can’t talk. I think you should call Cora anyway. “So of course I called Cora.”

Soulman has passed away a heart attack on January 15 at the age of 75. He founded the National Wrestling Alliance in the 1960s and joined the WWE in the 1980s.

Rocky and Tony Atlas became the league’s first African American tag team champion as The Soul Patrol.

The Rock and his father stayed close to Rocky for a lifetime. The Rock gave his father a brand new car and a house for Christmas.

