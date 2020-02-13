Posted: Feb 12, 2020 / 9:11 AM EST

ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY (WSYR-TV) – Onondaga County executive Ryan McMahon helped guide a group of children and their parents through the Rosamond Gifford Zoo on Tuesday’s first story walk.

The walk was a collaboration between the Early Childhood Alliance, the Onondaga County Public Library System and the zoo.

The goal is to promote early literacy while promoting movement.

The participants were allowed to read a display version of “Good Night, Gorilla”.

The book takes children on a walk past zoo animals as they follow the story to the end.

“We are once again focusing on ensuring that our children are ready to go to kindergarten and there is no better partner for this effort than the Early Childhood Alliance team. I am delighted that we can now add our teams at Rosamond Gifford Zoo and Onondaga County Public Libraries to this effort with this fun and family-friendly event. While families across the county are preparing for the winter break, the zoo is the perfect place to watch the animals, collect memories, move around and at the same time show our kids how important and entertaining reading can be. ”

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon

The story walk begins in the upper lobby and leads through the USS Antiquities Cave, around the courtyard, through the Social Animals Wing and ends at the Siamang Apes.

“Good night, gorilla” tells the story of a gorilla who steals the keeper’s keys and lets the animals out. The animals want to follow the animal keeper home and live with them.

The Story Walk will be at the zoo in the next five weeks. The zoo also uses one of its winter break activities to spotlight the story walk.

The Rosamond Gifford Zoo has declared Story Walk Day on Wednesday, February 19, and offers two guided walks, one at 11 a.m. and one at 2 p.m.

Each story walk ends with a special keeper chat about Siamang Apes Abe and Fatima.

