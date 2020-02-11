Advertisement

Mid January one of the royal grandchildren came in the news for a strange reason. Peter Phillips, the son of Princess Anne and her first husband, Mark Phillips, appeared in a milk advertisement broadcast in China. He was identified as a member of the British royal family and spoke of his love for the milk of the Jersey cows from Windsor at Longleat House. The appearance attracted criticism and a little skepticism that he had even tasted too much of the milk. Just a few weeks later Peter is back on the front page with what was a more famous story for the royal family in recent decades: he and his wife Fall Phillips divorce after 11 years of marriage.

The couple announced the move through their spokesperson Gerald Franklin. “They had come to the conclusion that this was the best course of action for their two children and continued friendship,” said a statement. “The decision to divorce and share custody came after many months of discussion and although sad, is a friendly one.” Although Autumn is Canadian, the Daily Mail reports that it plans to stay in England to raise the couple’s daughters. Savannah and Isla. Peter and Autumn will be the first grandchildren of Queen Elizabeth divorce.

According to the sun, the divorce came as a surprise to Peter. “Peter is absolutely devastated by this and simply did not see it coming”, a source told the newspaper. “He thought he was happily married and had the perfect family with two lovely daughters. But he is now completely in shock. “The couple hadn’t appeared in public since September and skipped Christmas in Sandringham in December, although Peter was visiting later in January.

Advertisement

When Anne gave birth, she refused a courtesy title from the queen and became the first legitimate grandchild of a monarch born without children in 500 years. But Peter and his sister Zara Tindall still received much of the same royal treatment as their cousins ​​with titles. When he married fall in 2008, the couple had a burst wedding in the St. George’s Chapel in Windsor, where Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie were also married. Allegedly they have sold photos of their wedding to Hello! for £ 500,000.

The couple met in Canada in 2003, while Peter, then a director at Jaguar, was on a business trip in the Montreal Grand Prix and Autumn was working in the Budweiser hospitality tent. According to the Daily Mail, Peter kept his royal connections hidden for months while the two started a long-distance relationship.

More great stories from Vanity Fair

– In the analysis of Harry’s relationship with the queen

– All looks of the red carpet from Golden Globes 2020

– Royal family ‘hurt’ and ‘destroyed’ by the bomb exit of Harry and Meghan

– The unfinished work of Elizabeth Wurtzel

– Meet Carole Ghosn, the woman entangled in Carlos’ saga

– Emilia Clarke about life after Khaleesi

– From the archive: the revenge of Diana

Looking for more? Sign up for our daily newsletter and never miss a story.

.

Advertisement