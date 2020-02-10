Advertisement

End of November Prince Andrew said goodbye to public duties when the long simmering scandal about his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein broke out after a disastrous interview on the BBC. Exactly what that meant for Andrew’s involvement in the royal family was turbid in the months that followed. Buckingham Palace emphasized that he was still part of the family, and he was still attending the Palace Christmas party. By December, the tabloid controversy was still raging and his characteristic initiative, Pitch @ Palace, a Shark Tank-style investor conference, was asked to leave the palace. Since then, Andrew has avoided the spotlight while staying close to his family, but a few news items from the weekend suggest that he might be trying to get up again.

Andrew caused some confusion last week when he brought his family to dinner with the Chinese ambassador to Britain, at the ambassador’s residence. On Saturday morning, ambassador Liu Xiaoming tweeted a photo of the two while eating, saying Queen Elizabeth‘S words about coronavirus were’ transmitted by the Duke of York ‘. In a subsequent tweet, the ambassador said he had invited Andrew to the residence, along with a photo that showed Sarah Ferguson, Princess Beatrice, and her fiancé, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, also present.

The palace later said: “it was a closed meeting, we will not comment on what was or was not transferred,” said ITV Chris Ship.

On Sunday morning, the Telegraph reported that the global arm of Pitch @ Palace – the one he could not be forced to abandon – had removed Andrew’s name. After Andrew retired from the royal office, six of the eight directors of the not-for-profit company resigned, but according to the newspaper, the prince is still listed as an “important” controller in his registration documents. According to the Daily Mail, the part of the website that used to mention Andrew’s name is now that the organization is taking early 2020 to “renew the brand.”

The two developments together are a striking illustration of why the Andrew scandal has not yet disappeared. Only a few weeks after a deal was closed Meghan Markle and Prince Harry meant that the couple could no longer speak on behalf of the crown, the palace is still not sure how to arrange Andrew’s status and chooses to keep the discussion behind closed doors.

