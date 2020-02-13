What if you don’t have enough income to support your mortgage application? But you also own other properties with equity. No problem!

An investor now allows mortgage lenders to calculate the equity of your other properties, divide the equity by 84 months, and label it as income.

For example, you have $ 300,000 in equity between your second home and a rental. Divide $ 300,000 by 84 months, which equates to $ 3,571, and call it additional income.

Impressive! Recognized income without paying taxes. Take this David Copperfield!

Or how about an optimized refinancing program for steroids, in which you leave the job and income areas of the mortgage application blank.

You must show that you have made your mortgage payment on time in the past 18 months. You have at least 20% equity. Your loan amount is a maximum of $ 2 million. You have an average FICO credit score of 700 or better. You are ready to go!

How about the old fog mirror loan?

Discard 30%. Have an average FICO credit score of 700 or better. No employment was specified or verified on the loan application. You can borrow up to $ 3 million for your purchase or refinancing with no payout.

What gives?

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (a.k.a., the Mortgage Police) claims that the repayment rule is the sensible and fair decision that most mortgage lenders have to make on their property.

In the first example, how can a lender claim rent and home income of $ 3,571?

Well, if the property owner were in a pickle, he or she would have to quickly convert the equity into cash by selling that property to generate the $ 300,000. The borrower would have to earn more than 14% as soon as their equity becomes liquid to generate an income of $ 3,571.

Fat chance for that.

Or maybe it gives the borrower more time to find a solution to their money problems. Creative. Aggressive. Difficult to fathom? Absolutely.

In the example of rationalized refinancing, for some reason the borrower cannot document enough income to get away from his high mortgage rate on his traditional loan. He would certainly be motivated to lower his interest rate.

The rationalization rate starts at 5.25%. The borrower may have a persistently higher interest rate, or possibly an existing hard loan, for example 9%, with a balloon payment due. Why shouldn’t he improve his situation?

If he made punctual payments at a higher rate, has equity and good credit, let it go. This is similar to the FHA and VA rationalization programs, except that the FHA and VA take little or no account of the existing equity.

In the third example (fog-mirror example with no employment or income), I think you are a fair credit risk if you have so much skin (30% less) and a good credit.

We just don’t know what we don’t know about you. However, once you’ve invested so much money in the property, you can most likely sell the property and get equity back before the lender worries about returning the keys.

This presupposes that there is no stress in the economy that could lead to a decline in property values.

Freddie Mac Rate News: The 30-year fixed rate averaged 3.47%, 2 basis points higher than last week. The 15-year fixed rate averaged 2.97% and was unchanged from last week.

The Mortgage Bankers Association reported a 1.1% increase in loan application volume from a week earlier.

ultimately: Assuming a borrower receives the average 30-year fixed rate on a compliant loan of $ 510,400, last year’s payment was $ 264 above the $ 2,283 payment this week.

What I see: On site, well-qualified borrowers can get the following fixed-rate mortgages for free: A 30-year FHA (up to $ 442,750 in the Inland Empire, up to $ 510,400 in Los Angeles and Orange counties) at 3.125%, a 15-year conventional mortgage 3.25% a 30-year conventional at 3.625%, a 30-year conventional high-balance (510.401 to 765.600 USD) at 3.875%, a 30-year jumbo (over USD 765.600) at 4.5%.

Eye-catcher loan of the week: An easy-to-qualify mortgage only for investors with interest of 4.77% and a deposit of only 20% – provided the rents are at least one dollar above the mortgage payment.

Jeff Lazerson is a mortgage broker and associate professor at Saddleback College. He can be reached at 949-334-2424 or [email protected] His website is www.mortgagegrader.com.