Advertisement

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) –

Russia’s Foreign Minister visited Venezuela on Friday to support President Nicolás Maduro as growing pressure from Washington threatens to cut off the socialist leader from an important financial ally in Moscow.

Advertisement

Foreign Minister Lavrov’s stay in Caracas follows a trip by Venezuelan opposition politician Juan Guaidó to Washington, where officials from the Trump administration are preparing to redouble efforts to evict Maduro.

Washington earlier this week announced that the Trump administration would soon decide whether to punish the powerful Russian state-owned oil company Rosneft, an important financial lifeline for Maduro.

The United States supports Guaidó, whom Republicans and Democrats embraced in Washington. Guaidó is on an international tour that took him to Colombia, across Europe and Canada, where he gathered the support of the world leaders.

President Donald Trump reiterated his support for Guaidó and recognized him as the “true and legitimate” leader of Venezuela in the State of the Union speech this week, calling Maduro a “tyrant”. Trump next welcomed Guaidó to a coveted meeting in the Oval Office.

The gesture that Guaidó had backed in his homeland waned a year after he rose to the center of Venezuela’s turbulent political landscape to overthrow Maduro and end the political and financial crisis of the oil-rich nation.

The United States and nearly 60 nations support Guaidó. Maduro won victory in unfair elections in 2018. Maduro remains in power, supported by the Venezuelan military and its allies, including Cuba, China and Turkey.

Russia and Venezuela have formed a political, military, and economic alliance that was made years ago between President Vladimir Putin and late President Hugo Chavez, Maduro’s predecessor.

The Russians have provided extensive aid to the South American nation, including an air defense system and evasion of US sanctions against their oil industry, but insist that the scale of their support has been exaggerated by American officials.

Lavrov said on a visit to Mexico City on Thursday that Moscow did not offer offers that would make Maduro’s exit easier – something Washington insisted on.

‘We don’t make a suggestion. We respect our partners, ”he replied to a question at a press conference in Mexico City, one of his stops on the trip that first took him to Havana.

Moscow has long pushed for dialogue in line with the attitude of the Maduro government, and Mexico has defended the idea that the Maduro government should not be excluded from talks.

Lavrov said that there had been “positive progress” in the talks between the Venezuelan government and “opposition forces of patriotic thinking”, but he expects a “broader” dialogue.

Advertisement